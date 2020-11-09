KPD investigates Saturday night shooting; 1 injured

KINTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured on Saturday.

At approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired possibly in the area of St. John’s Village.

While officers were en route, 911 Communications advised of a gunshot victim that had arrived at UNC Lenoir.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Khalil Rayquan Branch who advised he was shot on Dixon Street in Kinston.

Branch suffered one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transferred to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Officers and Investigators began looking into the incident and located the shooting scene on the 700 block of Dixon Street.

This case is currently under investigation.