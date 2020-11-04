KPD investigates Tuesday night shooting; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to reports of shots being fired in the area of Adkin Street and Desmond Street.

While officers were in route to this location Lenoir County Communications advised UNC Lenoir had called to report a gunshot victim had arrived at their facility.

27-year-old Karcellius Tyquan Sutton of Kinston suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated and released from UNC Lenoir.



If anyone has any further information about this incident, contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.