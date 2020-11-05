KPD investigates Wednesday night shooting; 1 dead

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead.

At approximately 8:09 p.m., officers with KPD responded to the 800 block of E. Shine Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene that consisted of (12) shell casings but no one was injured during the shooting.

While officers were on-scene investigating the incident, they heard gunshots from two blocks away from the original scene.

Officers searched the area and located a subject suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of E. Bright Street.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures; however, the subject died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Demario Washington of Kinston.

Both of these shooting cases are currently under investigation.

