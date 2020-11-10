KPD investigating Tuesday morning shooting; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:00 a.m., officers with KPD were conducting proactive enforcement in high crime areas, when an officer located Johanna Lebron, 43 of Kinston on the 500 block of Emmanuel Street.

Lebron was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Officers began conducting life-saving measures and the victim was transported to UNC Lenoir, where she remains in stable condition.

This case is under investigation.