KPD investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of Carver Court Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male subject shot in the upper body area.

The victim was transported to UNC Lenoir for his injuries.

Officers were able to apprehend 3 juvenile suspects and a 19-year-old for the shooting.

All four suspects are being charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon,

Possession of marijuana

Possession of SCH lll

The three juveniles are being transported to Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center and 19-year-old Nishonte Bass is awaiting bond at the Lenoir County Jail.

This case is currently under investigation.