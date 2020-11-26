KPD investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of Carver Court Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male subject shot in the upper body area.
The victim was transported to UNC Lenoir for his injuries.
Officers were able to apprehend 3 juvenile suspects and a 19-year-old for the shooting.
All four suspects are being charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon,
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of SCH lll
The three juveniles are being transported to Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center and 19-year-old Nishonte Bass is awaiting bond at the Lenoir County Jail.
This case is currently under investigation.