UPDATE: KPD investigating Wednesday night shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Police Department says, all suspects involved in the shooting has been located.

There is no further danger to the public related to this case.

The case is still under investigation.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On Wednesday at approxiamtely 11:34 p.m., Kinston Police responded to 607 E. Highland Avenue in reference to a subject that had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 34-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are following up on several leads at this time but encourage anyone that may have been in the area to contact the Kinston Police Department.