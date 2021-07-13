KPD investigation underway after fatal shooting of 22-year-old, no arrests made

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old that occurred on Monday at approximately 10:37 p.m.

KPD responded to a call of a person who was shot in the area of the 700 block of Harding Avenue. So far, the investigation reveals that one man was shot while in the front yard of the residence by an unknown suspect(s).

Terrence Plymouth of Kinston died at the scene. Officers said the suspect(s) fled the area in an unknown direction.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Kinston Police Department.

