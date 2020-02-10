Live Now
KPD: Kinston man arrested on multiple charges after attempting to flee from police

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Kinston man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he attempted to flee from officers.

On Sunday, the Kinston Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Trent Rybolt of Kinston near the 700 block of Doctors Drive.

When Rybolt was spotted, officers said he ran but was immediately apprehended.

Rybolt was charged with:

  • Probation/absconder warrants
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Carrying a concealed weapon, firearm
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Poessionssion of drug paraphernalia

He is currently in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $22,000 bond.

