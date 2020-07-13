KPD: Kinston man charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department says a Kinston man was captured with the help of the United States Marshal service in connection to a collision and shooting in Kinston.

On June 29 at approxiamtely 12:41 p.m., Kinston Police responded to the 1600 block of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle collision.

Before officers arrived on the scene, officers were advised that one of the subjects involved had been shot.

Multiple shell casings were located along the highway prior

to the vehicle collision site and the occupants of the other vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

While officers began investigating the incident, other investigators began searching the area attempting to locate the suspects that fled.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they seized a handgun believed

to have been used during this shooting.

With the assistance of the NC State Crime Lab, officers were able to determine the weapon seized was involved in this shooting.

The subject found in possession of this weapon was identified as Golontae Yarquez Brock, age 20 of Kinston.

Brock was taken into custody Monday morning by the Kinston Police Department and the

United States Marshal’s Service at a home in Martin County.

He was charged with attempted murder and five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

Brock was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center and held under a $1.5 million bond.