KPD: Local convenient store robbed, suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who robbed a local convenient store in Kinston.

On Wednesday, at approxiamtely 9:28 p.m. KPD responded to 2001 N. Queen Street in reference to a reported robbery.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene they spoke with the sales clerk who advised that the suspect came into the store and demanded money.

The Clerk described the suspect as being about 5’07” and lightweight wearing all dark clothing.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the store and the suspect is believed to have left the area on foot, officials said.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Kinston Police Department.