KPD participating in traffic enforcement project

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department will be participating in a traffic enforcement project during the next few weeks.

This enforcement project will focus on Hill Farm Road and Smithfield Way in Kinston.

KPD says, in 2019, The Kinston Police Department responded 34 vehicle crashes on Hill Farm Road and more than $160,000 in damages and 26 injuries were reported from those crashes.

The Kinston Police Department will be focusing on vehicle speed, stop sign violations, and unsafe movement violations on Hill Farm Road.

The purpose of this effort is to increase traffic safety awareness, reduce the number of vehicle crashes, property damage, and injury.