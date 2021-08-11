KPD searching for man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

A warrant has been isseud for Christopher Allen Foreman, 39, on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree force sex offense

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault on a female.

Foreman is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11”, and approximately 167 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Allen Foreman should contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220.