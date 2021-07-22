KPD searching for three armed robbery suspects

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is searching for three armed robbery suspects.

On Tuesday, July 20 at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of 653 N. East Street. The victim told officers he was approached by three males wearing masks and armed with guns.

Officers said the victim reported that he was assaulted during this incident and the suspect(s) forcibly removed money from his pockets.

Lenoir County EMS was called and he was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital to be checked out. The suspects were last seen leaving the area towards Lenoir Avenue on foot.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone that may have been in the area is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.