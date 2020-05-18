KRISPY KREME® celebrates the Class of 2020 with ‘Graduate Dozen’ available one week only, free for all High School and College Seniors on May 19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors and their families and friends disappointed by canceled graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme will give its new “Graduate Dozen” free to any high school or college senior, no purchase necessary.

Graduates who visit Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2020” shirt, letterman jacket, or other swag.

Fans can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

“We wish high school and college seniors had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Amanda Tilley, owner of Krispy Kreme of Greenville, Goldsboro, and Rocky Mount. “While nothing can replace that moment, we thought we could help them celebrate, have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Parents, friends, and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, and only seniors can get one for free on Tuesday, May 19.”

The Graduate Dozen includes Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts along with a variety of fan favorites dressed up to honor the Class of 2020:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”. Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing, and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing, and decorated with a “2”. Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with a “2”. Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut® dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.

Graduate Dozen online for door-side pickup or delivery, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/2020SeniorWeek. T

his offer is available while supplies last.