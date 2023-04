LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2nd annual La Grange Chili Fest will be held this Saturday at La Grange Town Park.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free with $5 covering unlimited chili samples. Music will be performed by “Second Helping: The American Lynard Skynyrd Show.” There will also be a car show with $20 to enter.

Al proceeds benefit the Boy Scouts of America Troop 114. For more information, email lagrangechilifest@gmail.com.