LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An entire two-story residential structure was engulfed in flames and collapsed in La Grange Tuesday evening, drawing the eyes of more than just the town’s fire department.

The demolition burn, that La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley said was being conducted for training, was seen reaching up to the tree line and blanketing the sky in smoke.

Video taken by CBS 17’s Mike Bryan shows the public gathering around as the structure begins breaking off piece by piece.

Riley said despite the area the burn took up and the extent the flames grew to, the burn was 100 percent controlled.

La Grange applied for multiple permits, including asbestos and air-quality, and were approved for both, allowing the town to go ahead with the burn.

Firefighters also used water curtains to be sure no property damage to occur. Riley said they remained in place despite the flame’s lengths.

He also said everyone seen using equipment in the videos are part of the volunteer department.

The fire was 100 percent contained as of 9 p.m., according to Riley.

Editor’s note: All videos and images courtesy of CBS 17’s Mike Bryan.