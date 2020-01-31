La Grange man arrested following drug investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A La Grange man has been arrested following a drug investigation in Lenoir County.

On Thursday, Andre Donte Dawson of La Grange was arrested on state drug charges, after a narcotics investigation conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Officials said, during the investigation, detectives purchased cocaine from Dawson in the La Grange area.

As a result, Dawson was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Dawson is currently in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility under a $5,000.00 bond.