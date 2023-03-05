TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WNCT) — Every first Saturday of the month, women volunteer at Craven County’s Habitat for Humanity.

This weekend in Trent Woods, some of the ladies deconstructed a house that is set to be demolished. All materials collected will be donated to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to resell or use for themselves when constructing homes for the needy.

“We’ve taken out some appliances, light fixtures. we’ll be taking possibly some wood paneling,” said Rose MacNeal, chair and president of Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors. “A lot of stuff, as much as we can take that we know is still good.”

Officials with Habitat added that not only is collecting these materials good for the organization, it also prevents some of these products from ending up in a landfill.

