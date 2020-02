HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Transporation informed the City of Havelock one lane of Highway 70 eastbound will be closed Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Due to deteriorating pavement, crews will be repaving an area of the road just west of the Slocum interchange.

Officials said paving cannot be completed overnight due to low temperatures.