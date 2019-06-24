Lane closures expected this week on U.S. 17 and N.C. 50 in Holly Ridge in Onslow County

Police are warning drivers to slow down and watch for work crews this week along U.S. 17 and N.C. 50 in the town of Holly Ridge in Onslow County.

Holly Ridge Police say lanes will be closed at different times this week along U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Route 50, as Holy Ridge Public Works Department crews will be cleaning curbs and gutters on each side and median of those roads.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed when they encounter the work zones, and give the workers plenty of space to do their jobs safely.