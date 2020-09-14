Lane closures on Emerald Isle Bridge delayed

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) After conversations with town leaders and residents, N.C. Department of Transportation contractors working on the Emerald Isle Bridge will not close lanes until November 1.

NCDOT decided to delay planned lane closures on the bridge so the improvements could be completed when fewer motorists would be affected.

The lane closures were originally scheduled to begin this week. Specifics on the schedule of lane closures will be provided closer to November 1.

The lane closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge will remain the same. Contractors may close one of two lanes of the Atlantic Beach Bridge Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.

