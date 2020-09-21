Lane closures on Holcomb Blvd. for Sinkhole Repair

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Road work will begin Tuesday, September 22 to repair a sinkhole on Holcomb Boulevard outside the Camp Lejeune Main Gate.

Inbound traffic patterns will be shifted and limited to two lanes while outbound traffic will be limited to one lane until October 4.

The lane shifts will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Heavy congestion is expected and base personnel should plan to use an alternate gate, if possible.

The Wilson Gate, Piney Green Gate, and Triangle Outpost (Hubert/Swansboro) Gate are your nearest options. The Wilson Gate and Triangle Outpost Gate are open 24/7.

The Piney Green Gate is open Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and open until 6:00 p.m. for outbound traffic only.

Vehicles traveling west on NC-24 will be routed through the center median prior to the old access control point and will use the center, outbound lane on Holcomb Blvd. before transitioning back to the inside, inbound lane to enter the base.

Vehicles traveling east on NC-24 will be routed through the center median after the old access control point and will use the inside, outbound lane on Holcomb. Blvd. before transitioning back to the center, inbound lane to enter the base.

All vehicles exiting the installation will use the far right lane and be able to exit onto NC-24 in either direction.

Access to the Contractor Vetting Office will remain open during this road project.