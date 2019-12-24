Last minute travelers take advantage of cheaper fares

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to AAA, more than 100 million Americans are traveling this holiday season.

With so many on the roads and in airports, people can expect some delays, especially the day after Christmas.

The holiday’s bring friends and family together, no matter how far one might have to travel.

For Jacqui Cannon that means making the trek from the west coast all the way to the east, but she says it’s worth it.

“I have been waiting for months for this, I’m so excited just to be with my daughters, my brother in law, sister in law, this is awesome I’m very excited and to check out North Carolina,” she exclaims.

But although the holiday travel rush is here and people are taking advantage of the last minute travel fares things have been pretty quiet in Greenville.

Justin Skittlethorper arrived in Greenville from Texas and he says, “From what I’ve seen on Christmas Eve it’s not as bad like days before and stuff. Still some lingerers in the bigger airports, sleeping on the floors and stuff so I had it pretty easy.”

Bill Hoper, the executive director of the Pitt-Greenville airport explains why it’s been a slow few days.

“On the whole at Pitt Greenville airport cause we’re so business travelers demanded. We really don’t see that significant bump. We did get some significant bump from the college, ECU but other than that we haven’t really seen much over here this holiday season,” Hopper says.

Hopper also shares some traveling tips who might be on the move in the upcoming days, “Get here early you know make sure that especially if you’re going out to some of the larger airports you’re going to want to arrive plenty early especially with people that are going to be heading back home here to Greenville.”

Remember the holidays can be a stressful time, so it’s important for any travelers to maintain calm and focus on getting to their destination safely.