GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s latest surgery has brought into question the status of his right foot, his mother said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Bryd, the incoming ECU freshman who was severely injured in a boating accident in July, had his seventh surgery Wednesday morning at ECU Health Medical Center. Mitzi Bryd said in a Facebook post the latest surgery was done to address concerns about blood flow to his right foot.

The doctor who performed the surgery had concerns about the “reduced blood flow to non-vital organs such as his foot. Blood is going in but not returning out. The muscles are severely damaged and he is concerned about the muscles dying.” Bryd said a sheath was placed and clots were found in his right foot.

Medicine has been administered “to hopefully reestablish the blood flow in and out of his foot.”

“Right now we are in need of a miracle but I know my God is in the miracle business. I pray that his will be done and whatever that may be, we (especially P) will accept that,” Mitzi Byrd said.

The surgery took place a day after concerns about the coloring and temperature of his foot prompted him to be sent to ECU Health’s heart center for an arteriogram.

It was also announced that the Scotland High School community will host a prayer vigil at the school’s baseball stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Byrd is a recent graduate of the school. He has a strong connection to Greenville as both of his parents attended ECU and Parker — a standout player on his travel team, the South Charlotte Panthers, in addition to Scotland High — committed to ECU before officially starting his high school career.