GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a statewide special training group focused on domestic violence and stalking.

Those law enforcement lessons were brought to Pitt County in hopes to equip law enforcement officials with more skills on ways to handle and respond to domestic violence and stalking cases. During the session at Pitt Community College, Jennifer Landhuis, the director of the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, talked about how to identify stalking behaviors such as surveillance behaviors.

“We look at some videos and identify the stalking behaviors, what particular crimes might be occurring, how do we look at the intersection between domestic violence and stalking,” Landhuis said.

Landhuis also talked about some misconceptions of stalking.

“Many of the offenders in these particular cases are somebody that the victim knows, so their intimate partner, their former intimate partner and acquaintance, so helping people understand what that is as well as understanding stalking is just more than watching and showing up someplace,” Landhuis added.

Law enforcement officials and domestic violence officials attended the event.

“I’m a domestic violence detective and 50 percent of stalking cases are domestic, so it’ll be very easy for me to take this training back and use them when I’m speaking with victims of domestic violence and be better at identifying when stalking is an issue,” said Meredith Mooring, a detective with the Domestic Violence Unit for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Doretha Garrett, a victim advocate for a domestic violence agency in Pitt County, stressed the importance of this type of training.

“Nothing beats training. You can’t stop training because it changes every day,” Garrett said. “Every case changes, every scenario changes, so without training like this, our law enforcement will not know.”

Another special training session will take place on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.