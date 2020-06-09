Law enforcement in the East weigh in on “8 Can’t Wait” initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are new calls for reform within police departments in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Many of those calls point to the “8 Can’t Wait” initiative, with a series of eight changes police can take to prevent deaths and injuries.

“We recognized a long time ago many of the principles of “8 Can’t Wait” is something we needed implemented,” said Toussaint Summers, Jr., chief of the New Bern Police Department.

It includes things like banning chokeholds and requiring a warning before guns are fired.

Police leaders in the east say these measures are already in place.

“There’s an information gap and it’s completely understandable,” said Mark Holtzman, chief of the Greenville Police Department. “Our policies, although they’re available for people to review, they’re complicated for people to dig through them.”

It’s why both Holtzman and Summers say it’s important to develop good community relationships.

“We know our community, and once you have those relationships you’re less likely to abuse your authority,” said Summers.

Both chiefs say their work is far from over.

“They’re in policy, but we’re also going to make sure they’re in practice,” said Holtzman. “I think that’s the honest conversation you have to have. It’s one thing to have policy, but the community is quick to say, but it isn’t your practice.”

Holtzman also says GPD is looking to educate the public about routine training opportunities his officers go through every year to prevent these kinds of situations from happening.