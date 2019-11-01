Lawmakers pass new legislation combating sexual assault, child abuse

Sexual assault and child abuse impact the lives of many here in North Carolina and lawmakers are working to combat this problem with the new legislation.

They’re doing this by cracking down on existing laws.

State representative Chaz Beasley is the primary sponsor for modernizing sexual assault laws.

He believes strengthening these laws will ensure that survivors get access to justice they deserve and keep kids safer than ever.

This includes expanding protections for children by clarifying the definition of “caretaker” in the juvenile code, holding adults who are dating a child’s parent responsible if that adult abuses their significant other’s child.

It’s really serious because a lot of our babies are dying for no apparent reason and I just don’t understand why you know why they’re doing this to kids they’re only babies,” says Greenville resident Virgie Vines.

There’s also an expansion on drugging or adding other substances to food or beverages, this makes it illegal to put dangerous drugs or substances into someone’s drink, commonly known as “roofieing a drink”

On college campuses like East Carolina University, sexual assault is often discussed.

Sexual assault here I’m pretty sure is really rough here because it’s really like you can say it happened but it takes a lot for something to actually happen to the person who did it,” says ECU student Jessica Jordan.

Modifications have also been made to the right to revoke consent, allowing individuals to withdraw consent to sex after it is initially given.

Ayden resident Chiquita Collins says she’s happy that things are being put in place to those that need to be helped.

However, clinical social worker Adam Carlson would still like to see even more changes.

“More progressive policies just in general, especially in terms of strengthening laws that support personal autonomy and cases of consent,” he says.

Parts of this act will become effective on December 1 and apply to offenses committed on or after that date.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or child abuse, you can access more help and information at the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault website here or Pitt County Social services here.