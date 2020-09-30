LCC receives $855,000 to fund short-term training classes leading to job opportunities

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir Community College has received $855,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for scholarships for eligible students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs leading to industry-recognized credentials.

What does that mean? “Ask us about our free classes,” said LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt. “These funds allow the College to award scholarships to meet regional industry needs and the cost of a course.”

The scholarships help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, and other costs that serve as barriers for students.

Eligible students applying for this scholarship must be a resident of North Carolina and must be enrolling in Workforce Continuing Education short-term training pathways/courses offered for 96 hours or more and leading to a state or industry-recognized credential.

These pathways may consist of a single course or a series of courses.

“The College has the flexibility to add additional pathways to meet local workforce needs,” LCC Vice President of Workforce Development Dr. John Paul Black said. “This is a great opportunity for individuals who are looking to train in a new career field and earn industry-related credentials at no cost to them. These short-term training programs are designed to put people to work but they are also designed to provide credit that may lead to a college diploma or degree.”

Students applying for the scholarship must be enrolled in one of 10 programs of study: Automotive, Aircraft Maintenance, Construction, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Information Technology, Transportation, and Fire and Rescue Services.

For more information, contact Dawn Kantz, Director of Continuing Education Special Projects, at dkkantz79@lenoircc.edu or call (252) 233-6835.