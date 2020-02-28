LCPS early registration for pre-school, kindergarten scheduled for March 9 in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Early registration for entering pre-school and kindergarten students in Lenoir County for the 2020-2021 school year will be held March 9-13 at all Lenoir County Public Schools elementary schools during regular school hours.

I order to be eligible kindergartners must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020, and preschoolers must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020.

On Thursday, March 12, registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Spanish interpreters will be available at each school from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Preschool registration for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2019, will begin June 1.

Early registration is encouraged by Lenoir County Public Schools in order to ensure children meet all the requirements to begin school on the first day and that parents and guardians have an opportunity to get answers to questions concerning immunization, transportation, food programs and other aspects of the preschool and kindergarten programs.

The 2020-2021 school year begins on Aug. 24, although kindergarten and pre-K students will have staggered enrollment for the first week of school.

Required documents for kindergarten registration are: \

Certified birth certificate,

A full and complete record of the child’s immunization,

The child’s Social Security card and a

A document verifying address.

Required documents for preschool registration are:

A birth certificate; verification of household income,

Such as the most recent pay stubs;

Verification of benefits received the previous year through TANF, child support, Social Security, unemployment or other household income

Verification of guardianship, if applicable

More information on kindergarten registration is available by calling Nicole Harrison at 252-527-1109.

For additional preschool registration information, call Partnership for Children of Lenoir & Greene Counties at 252-939-1200 or Meredith Gurley at 252-527-8099.

After March 13, children can be registered for the 2019-2020 kindergarten program at all Lenoir County elementary schools.

Preschool registration will also continue after March 13 at Partnership for Children’s offices at 1465 Hwy. 258 North, Kinston.