LCPS expanding meal program to include delivery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools is expanding its feeding program to make it easier for students to access meals.

County officials are now offering meals via school bus delivery to numerous locations.

Expansion of the feeding program to include delivery comes after the district’s Child Nutrition Department provided more than 8,000 meals through the five current meal locations.

The schedule of stops is below:

LCPS will continue to operate its five meal pick-up locations at Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir High Schools, Southeast Elementary School and E.B. Frink Middle school from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Delivery and pick-up service will offer the same meals under the same rules.