Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  3
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Hertford County District Court Northampton County District Court

LCPS expanding meal program to include delivery

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools is expanding its feeding program to make it easier for students to access meals.

County officials are now offering meals via school bus delivery to numerous locations.

Expansion of the feeding program to include delivery comes after the district’s Child Nutrition Department provided more than 8,000 meals through the five current meal locations.

The schedule of stops is below:

LCPS will continue to operate its five meal pick-up locations at Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir High Schools, Southeast Elementary School and E.B. Frink Middle school from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Delivery and pick-up service will offer the same meals under the same rules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV