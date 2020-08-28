LCPS, health department team up for walk-in immunization clinics

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools is partnering with the Lenoir County Health Department to offer walk-in immunization clinics to ensure LCPS students meet state vaccination requirements for beginning the new school year.

The clinics are scheduled for August 31 in the Kinston High School gym lobby, September 14 in the front lobby at South Lenoir High School and September 21 in the front lobby at North Lenoir High School.

All clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinics are geared to seventh and 12th–grade students.

All students entering seventh grade are required to have Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) and Meningitis vaccines.

The HPV vaccine is also recommended for seventh graders. Students in the 12th grade are required to have a booster dose of Meningitis (MCV4) vaccine.

Accepted insurance plans include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, MedCost, North Carolina Health Choice (NCHC) and Medicaid. Provisions are also made for the uninsured.

Whether children are home-schooled, attend school in-person or by remote learning, they are required by state law to be immunized based on their age for certain vaccinations as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More information on North Carolina’s vaccination requirements for K-12 students can be found on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the state has given students and families additional time to meet proof-of-immunization and health assessment requirements.

The executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper and a memo issued by State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson suspends but does not waive documentation deadlines.

“Lenoir County Public Schools strongly encourages families of adolescent-age students to take advantage of these clinics provided by the Lenoir County Health Department and asks that families of our youngest students obtain the required immunizations for their children as soon as possible,” Nicole Sugg, the district’s lead nurse, said.