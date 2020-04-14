LCPS in need of plastic bags used for meal pickup and delivery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools workers apart of the feeding program are in need of plastic grocery bags for meal pickup and delivery.

Any businesses able to donate boxes of new bags can deliver them to one of the five feeding sites between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The sites are:

Kinston High School

North Lenoir and South Lenoir high schools

Southeast Elementary and

E.B. Frink Middle

The program is now providing about 5,000 meals a day to youth 18 and younger.

School officials said the demand for meals and bags is increasing and any assistance from businesses that can spare plastic bags would be greatly appreciated.