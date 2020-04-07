LCPS personnel volunteer to keep meal distribution going over Easter

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools personnel have volunteered to forego time off to help the district continue to distribute no-cost lunches and breakfasts during its scheduled Easter break, which begins on Friday.

LCPS Child Nutrition Director Danelle Smith and Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Harvey II, whose responsibilities include oversight of student services, announced the feeding program would continue without change or interruption on Friday, a state holiday, and during the week of April 13.

More than 60 Child Nutrition staff, bus drivers, teacher assistants, custodians and other school personnel will work on a rotating basis to keep the program going, according to Smith.

“This is not a normal Easter break,” Smith said. “Many of the children in the community and their families are in crisis. All of us are coming together and pulling together as one to feed the children.”

The feeding program provides curbside pickup of hot lunches and next-day breakfasts at five schools –Kinston North Lenoir and South Lenoir high schools, Southeast Elementary and E.B. Frink Middle – and distributes the same meals by school bus to 20 designated locations throughout the county.

Youth 18 and younger and all LCPS students regardless of age are eligible to receive the no-cost meals. Under relaxed USDA rules, parents are allowed to pick up meals for their children.

LCPS’s program began March 17, the day after public schools closed across the state due to the viral pandemic. As of Monday, 54,252 meals had been distributed.

On a typical school day, Child Nutrition serves about 8,000 meals at its 17 cafeterias, all at no cost to students. Bridging the nutrition gap created by school closure made the no-cost feeding program – and its continuance during Easter break – an essential function, according to Harvey.

“We’re making every effort to reach as many children as we can,” he said.

Curbside pickup at the five schools is available each weekday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The schedule of bus stops is below. Buses will be at each stop for approximately 15 minutes. Designation of schools is simply a key to attendance zones and the areas in which meals will be delivered.

Any eligible youth or LCPS student, as well as their family members, can receive meals at any location:

Kinston High

Bonnie Lane and Faulkner Road 10:39 am

Eubanks Road and Sharon Church Road 11:03 am

George Avenue and Marilyn Drive 11:39 am

E.B. Frink Middle

Ed Herring Road and Heritage Woods Lane 10:34 am

Brothers Road and Killette Drive 10:56 am

Faith Road and Sean Drive 11:21 am

Maple Grove Drive and Paul’s Path Road 11:40 am

South Lenoir High

1893 Lenoir Mobile Estates Lane 11:00 am

Ashland Drive and Mary Ann Lane 11:17 am

Back Street and Dahlia Street 11:36 am

Williams Loop Road and Hwy 11 South 11:54 am

Acrebrook Drive and Greene Haynes Road 12:13 pm

South Lenoir High (Pink Hill area)

Pink Hill Fire Department (201 E. College St.) 10:59 am

Lonnie Lane and Old Pink Hill Road 11:21 am

North Lenoir High

Falling Creek Road and Peppertree Road 10:33 am

Andover Park Apartments and Daly Waldrop Road 10:55 am

2319 Beechnut Drive 11:13 am

Daly Waldrop Road and Buxton Street 11:30 am

Green Acres Drive and Sleepy Creek Road 11:52 am

Hwy. 258 N and Ham Street 12:13 pm