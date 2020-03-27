LCPS: Remote learning a step up for digital

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public School’s remote learning program centers on a weekday routine that provides some structure for students and allows teachers and school administrators to meet and plan despite the limitations imposed by social distancing and stay-at-home advisories.

Staff and teachers begin an hour-long virtual meeting using the app Zoom.

Teachers have set “virtual office hours” in the morning and afternoon when they communicate with students through Zoom or the learning management systems students used in class, answering their questions about assignments.

Josh Ayers

LCPS Remote Learning

Alicia Davis

Mari Hatcher

Teachers digitally push out assignments and instructional videos using Seesaw and Canvas – the primary learning management systems used, respectively, in LCPS’s elementary schools and middle and high schools – or Google Classroom, all of which allow for two-way communication with students.

North Carolina’s 115 public school districts are in the second week of a state-ordered shutdown that will last until at least May 15.

LCPS is in the second week of a remote learning program launched on March 16, the day classes were suspended.

Students of LCPS without internet access get a learning packet of assignments every two weeks.