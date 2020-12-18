LCPS to begin on-site COVID-19 testing program in January

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Public Schools is planning to begin on-site rapid testing for COVID-19 in mid-January as part of the pilot program developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human.

On Thursday, NCDHHS announced 17 public school districts and 11 charter schools as participants in the program. The program is designed is to slow the spread of the virus by quickly identifying students and staff who may have the virus.

“The test isn’t really looking for the negatives; it’s looking for the positives,” said LCPS school nurse April Hardy said. “We’re going to have those students who don’t have one of those exclusionary systems like a cough or fever but they might have a runny nose. We test them and if they show up positive, then we’ve found a positive that we probably wouldn’t have sent home based upon our guidelines.”

To be selected for the first phase of the program, school districts and charter schools had to confirm to their local health department that each participating school can:

obtain parental/guardian consent prior to testing,

maintain adequate supplies of personal protective equipment,

have trained personnel to administer tests or partner with a local health

report test results to state and local public health agencies.

LCPS expects to send consent forms home to parents the week of January 4, when students return from Christmas break. In-school testing could begin the next week, according to Hardy. Schools in the pilot will use the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test card, which uses a nasal swab to detect COVID-19 and provides results in 15 minutes without laboratory processing.

The swab must be performed by trained personnel. LCPS received 2,500 tests initially and will have access to more as needed, according to Hardy.