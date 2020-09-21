Leaders launch “Taste of the Crystal Coast” campaign

(WNCT) Carteret County business leaders are launching a fall campaign to increase for restaurants along the coast.

Taste of the Crystal Coast began September 12 and runs through October.

31 locations are encouraging people to get a meal and post a photo of their visit on social media with hashtags “tase of the crystal coast” or “share the crystal coast.”

Those posts could also lead to prizes.

The goal is highlight restaurants and their efforts to survive the pandemic.

“The chamber is always here support our members,” said Anna Smith, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. With the struggles of this year, we knew we had pivot someway, but we want to show them we are here for them and especially in hard times, not just the good times.”

