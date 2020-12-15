Leaders with Pitt Co. schools discuss plans for Spring semester as COVID-19 cases rise

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The first semester for Pitt County Schools is winding down.

Administrators are now making plans for the next semester and how to ensure students are learning even as the pandemic rages.

So, remote learning, or in-person instruction? That’s the question school officials are facing as they carefully watch the rise in COVID-19 cases.

If this trend continues, it could impact the district’s start of the second semester.

Many Pitt County parents and district leaders want to see children learning in classrooms.

“Pitt County Schools does believe that face to face learning is the best learning opportunity while virtual learning is certainly an option is not the greatest learning technique or style for many of our students,” says Jennifer Johnson, the public information officer.

But increasing coronavirus cases locally has the school board discussing whether to go completely virtual for a short time after the holidays.

No decision has been made yet.

Parents say remote learning is not ideal, but teachers are making it work.

“Everyone has learned how to do this better and I think we can all pull together and support the decisions that are made with safety being our number one priority,” explains Kylene Dibble, the executive director with Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.

School leaders are asking parents and students to do their part and follow health guidelines to avoid COVID-19 over the holidays.

Pitt County Schools are also making sure student’s nutritional needs are being met, whether they’re in class or at home.