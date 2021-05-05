Leaders with Pitt County’s Department of Social Services say they need more employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt County’s Department of Social Services had a growing caseload.

Jan Elliot is the director of the department and she says for a long period of time, there has been an increase of needs in the community due to poverty levels as well as the county’s growth in population.

In order to help people in a timely manner, the department needs more employees. At the last Pitt County budget meeting, Elliot requested 19 additional job positions.

She explains her department has time frames for everything they do. “If we can’t get out and initiate a protective services complaint in a timely manner and determine if there are protective services that need to be provided then that puts children at risk. With our eligibility programs if we’re not able to process a case in a timely manner then those folks don’t get to eat or they don’t get their medical care.”

The department is looking to add Social workers in the child welfare area, in adult services, and in economic services. Elliot says county has been very supportive of DSS and she is hopeful her department will get the resources it requires.

There will be a public hearing in early June and the county budget will be adopted shortly after that meeting.

For more information on Social Services in Pitt County click here. You can also call 252-902-1110.