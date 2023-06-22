POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Leadership Jones, a grassroots leadership academy that started through a grant from Chick-Fil-A, held its first graduation on Wednesday.

Leadership Jones is a new program at The Filling Station in Pollocksville. The program kicked off on April 9.

Jones County residents were the first class to graduate from the leadership training provided by Tharesa Lee with Intentional Excellence Consulting. Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender presented all the graduates with certificates. Trenton Mayor Darlene Spivey, Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland and Town Manager Schumata Brown and County Commissioner Charlie Dunn were the elected officials at the event.

Future graduation celebrations will rotate throughout the county over the next 3 years, according to Mary Ann LeRay, executive director of The Filling Station. The Fall Leadership Jones will kick off on September 25. You can get more information and register by going to fillingstation1075.com to register.