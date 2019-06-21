Learn to navigate using only the night sky at Astronomy Night on Saturday at Harkers Island

You can learn the basics of maritime navigation using the night sky without the use of modern aids, at Astronomy Night this Saturday at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Astronomy Night will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Harkers Island Visitor Center, located at 1800 Island Road.

The free program will start with a 45-minute presentation, “Celestial Navigation Along the Graveyard of the Atlantic,” presented by NASA Solar System Ambassador Lisa Pelletier-Harman.

After the presentation, visitors can join park staff and astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers, a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club, for a Star Party in front of the Visitor Center, to view the moon, planets, stars and other objects in space, through a telescope.

Children’s activities are also planned.

Organizers recommend participants to check the weather before arriving and dress accordingly.

Participants should also bring water, snacks, bug repellent and a flashlight with a red filter to help maintain your night vision while looking into the sky.

Telescopes are provided and members of the Stargazers Club will help participants use them, but anyone is welcome to bring their own telescope to the event.

Another Astronomy Night is scheduled on Saturday, July 20, at the Harkers Island Visitor Center.