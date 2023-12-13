MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday night, Morehead City swore in new council members Lee Anthony Stiles and Richard Abell for their first terms.

As someone born and raised in the area, Stiles says he’s proud to serve in Carteret County. One goal he has is to address the ongoing opioid crisis since he has overcome those obstacles in his own life and created a nonprofit to help others who struggle with addiction.

“I used to be in prison. And I got released on December 5, 2012. So it’s been 11 years now since I’ve been home. And my mission was to come out here and give back to the community that I had once helped destroy as a drug dealer.

“So I’ve wanted to become a productive taxpaying citizen. And with that journey, it has been a blessing.”

Incumbent Bill Taylor was also sworn in for his fourth term. Morehead City honored David Horton and Diane Warrender, who did not seek re-election this year.