Legendary Wilber’s Barbecue reopens

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wilber’s Barbecue, the iconic Eastern North Carolina barbecue destination in Goldsboro, has reopened and is now offering barbecue curbside.

Wilber’s Barbecue is now serving Wednesday through Saturdays from 11-7 pm, and Sunday from 11-3 pm.

View the initial limited curbside menu and ordering details below. www.WilbersBBQ.com

All Wilber’s Barbecue orders will be delivered directly to customers, curbside.

Guests may call ahead at 919-778-5218 to place an order or order upon arrival from a parking attendant.

Designated signs and attendants will be on-hand to direct traffic and manage ordering procedures.

View the limited menu here: https://www.wilbersbbq.com/menu.

Wilber’s Barbecue has pledged to participate in NCRLA’s “Count on Me NC” program.

As a result, staff will be wearing masks, and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

In the coming months, as it is safe, Wilber’s looks forward to introducing their full menu and opening their indoor dining room.