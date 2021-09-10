Lenior County Health Department offering additional Moderna/Pfizer dose

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Health Department is currently providing an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to those who are moderate to severely immunocompromised; for example, people who have had an organ transplant or who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

The additional dose can be given 28 days or later after the second dose. Immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to ensure that an additional dose is appropriate for them.

The additional dose is being recommended because immunocompromised individuals may not have had a good immune response in the first place, even after two doses, due to their medical condition.

No additional dose is currently recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials said, “Vaccines are currently the most powerful tool available for slowing the spread of COVID and protecting the community from the Delta variant. Millions of vaccines have now been administered in the U.S. and the Pfizer vaccine is fully FDA-approved. These vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe disease and death. Being vaccinated also means offering protection to those who cannot receive the vaccine at this time — the biggest unvaccinated group being children.”

For a vaccination appointment at the Lenoir County Health Department, call 252-526-4200, ext. 4281; for a testing appointment, call 252-526-4265.