Lenoir Co. deputy shot, suspect at large

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after being shot while responding to a domestic call. It happened Thursday night at a home in the 2500 block Lang Skinner Road, which is in the vicinity of Kennedy Home Road.

The suspected shooter has not been apprehended. The deputy is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. His condition is not immediately known.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Kinston Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Craven County Sheriff’s Office are all scene.

Stay with WNCT as more information becomes available.