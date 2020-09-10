Lenoir Co. Health Department teams up with LCS to ensure students get vaccinations

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County’s Health Department is teaming up with Lenoir County Schools to offer walk-in immunizations for students.

County Health Director, Pamela Brown, says these clinics will be held at public schools in the county to ensure students get their required vaccinations.

Seventh grade students are required to have a Tdap shot, and high school seniors need a meningitis shot.

Brown says many insurances are accepted.

There are also options available for children covered by Medicaid or without insurance.

Brown says it’s especially important to have your vaccines up-to-date during the pandemic.

“We always want kids to be up to date on vaccines. Anything you can do to maintain or improve your health will just make you resilient. Whether we’re talking about flu or COVID, just makes your body a bit more resilient.” Pamela Brown, Lenoir County Health Director

The walk-ins will be held at South Lenoir High School on September 14 and at North Lenoir High School on September 21.