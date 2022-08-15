RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2021 Wildflower Awards were presented during the August Board of Transportation meeting. A location in Lenoir County picked up a top regional award.

The awards are sponsored by The Garden Club of North Carolina and are given to the best-looking flower beds in each region of the state. A spot on U.S. Hwy. 70 at NC Hwy. 148 in Lenoir County earned Best Regional Wildflower Planting for the Eastern Region.

“The program has come a long way from when we used to plant buckets of seeds by hand. We appreciate how hard our crews work every day to create detailed flower beds for everyone to enjoy,” said Roadside Environmental Engineer David Harris, who presented the awards. “The Wildflower Program is a long-lasting initiative that not only makes North Carolina more beautiful but also helps sustain the pollinator population.”

The awards recognize the efforts of NCDOT staff who carry out the program and enhance the overall appearance and environmental quality of the state’s highways.

“I would like to thank those responsible for establishing and preserving the partnership between the Garden Club of North Carolina and the NCDOT Wildflower program,” said Chairman of Roadside Development ​Pat Cashwell. “It has been my privilege and honor to organize the judging of the entries each year and presenting the awards is a real joy. I sincerely hope this partnership will continue for many years to come.”

The Wildflower Awards were given for beds that bloomed in 2021. The winners are:

William D. Johnson Daylily Award:

First Place – Division 13, I-240 at MM 4A Buncombe County

Second Place – Division 12, I-85 at U.S. 74 Gaston County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region:

First Place – Division 2 – U.S. 70 at NC 148 Lenoir County

Second Place – Division 3 – I-140 at U.S. 17 New Hanover County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Central Region:

First Place – Division 7 – U.S. 220 South Guilford County

Second Place – Division 8 – I-85 at Hopewell Church Rd. Randolph County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Western Region:

First Place – Division 12 – I-85 at U.S. 74 Gaston County

Second Place – Division 14 – I-26 Henderson County

Best Overall Division Wildflower Program: