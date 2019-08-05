Lenoir Co. road closed until Friday due to railroad crossing damage

Railroad Crossing at C.F. Harvey Pkwy. near Poole Rd. in Kinston, N.C. (Google Maps)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County road is closed this week due to damage at a railroad crossing.

A section of the eastbound lanes on C.F. Harvey Parkway are closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. The closure is north of Kinston, near Poole Road, between mile marker 4.6 and 5.9.

The railroad crossing panels are damaged and loose. Crews will repair and replace them.

Motorists will be detoured onto U.S. 258 North, Dobbs Farm Road and Rouse Road Extension.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution and slow down when approaching the work zone.