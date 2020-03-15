Live Now
Lenoir Community College to close campus facilities over virus concerns

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College is closing all campuses starting Monday, March 16th.

The closure will remain in effect until Sunday, March 29th.

The decision to close campus facilities comes in response to Governor Cooper closing K-12 schools.

During this time, all college activities and classes are cancelled.

The college administration is prepared to maintain essential internal college functions.

The Passport Office located on LCC’s campus is also closed during this time.

