Lenoir County announces 30th death related to COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting the 30th death in the county of a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was older than 65 with underlying health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“This death, along with all of the others, is a tragedy for our community,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “I am so sorry to the family who must grieve a loved one lost to this disease.”