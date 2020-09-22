Lenoir County announces 30th death related to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting the 30th death in the county of a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was older than 65 with underlying health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“This death, along with all of the others, is a tragedy for our community,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “I am so sorry to the family who must grieve a loved one lost to this disease.”