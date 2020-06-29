Lenoir County announces its 11th death related to COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its 11th death related to COVID-19.

Health officials said the patient was older than 65 and had an underlying medical condition and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“This is a serious disease that has impacted yet another person and family in our community,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “My prayers are with this family and with our community during this trying time.”